Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Larry Kudlow to Newsmax TV: $600 Checks Will Make It in Stimulus

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
It is no longer a matter of whether COVID-19 stimulus will be passed by Congress before the end of the session; it is just a matter of when and what it will entail exactly, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Newsmax TV. ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like