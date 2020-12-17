Larry Kudlow to Newsmax TV: $600 Checks Will Make It in Stimulus
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
It is no longer a matter of whether COVID-19 stimulus will be passed by Congress before the end of the session; it is just a matter of when and what it will entail exactly, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Newsmax TV. ...
It is no longer a matter of whether COVID-19 stimulus will be passed by Congress before the end of the session; it is just a matter of when and what it will entail exactly, according to White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Newsmax TV. ...
|
|
You Might Like