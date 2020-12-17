Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. jobless claims rise as 885,000 file for first-time unemployment

CBS News Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Labor Department has released the latest figures showing an increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment for the second straight week. Lori Bettinger, the president of BancAlliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Obama administration, joined CBSN to discuss what the latest jobs numbers mean for the current state of the U.S. economy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Department of Labor United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Jobless claims rise again, with 885,000 filing last week

 Unemployment is on the rise as coronavirus cases surge nationwide. According to the latest figures released by the Department of Labor, 885,000 Americans filed..
CBS News
U.S. hiring hits six-month low as pandemic rages [Video]

U.S. hiring hits six-month low as pandemic rages

The U.S. economy added the fewest workers in six months in November, hindered by a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases that, together with a lack of more government relief money, threatens the recovery from the pandemic recession. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:18Published
Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 712,000 [Video]

Weekly Jobless Claims Fall to 712,000

The Department of Labor released its newest jobless claim data on December 3rd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Troubled Asset Relief Program


Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

ShowBiz Minute: McKellen, Obama, Royals

 British actor Sir Ian McKellen receives coronavirus vaccine; Sales top three million for Barack Obama's "A Promised Land"; Prince William and family release..
USATODAY.com

Biden to Pick Jennifer Granholm, Former Michigan Governor, for Energy Secretary

 Ms. Granholm is widely credited with steering her state through a recession and working with the Obama administration on a bailout of the automobile industry.
NYTimes.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are next in line for their own Spotify-exclusive podcasts

 Photo by Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are the next big names to commit themselves to..
The Verge

Related videos from verified sources

Weekly jobless claims increase again [Video]

Weekly jobless claims increase again

Another 885,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, on a seasonally adjusted basis. More than 20.6 million people have now filed for some form of government unemployment..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:01Published
Another 885,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week [Video]

Another 885,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Another 885,000 Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week. The figures released by the Labor Department were not only an increase from the prior week. but they were also higher than..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published
DETR acknowledges pay issue, 'frustration' for Nevada unemployment claimants [Video]

DETR acknowledges pay issue, 'frustration' for Nevada unemployment claimants

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says it recently learned of an "issue causing payment delays" and acknowledged "frustration" the issue is causing claimants entitled to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published