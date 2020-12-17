U.S. jobless claims rise as 885,000 file for first-time unemployment
The Labor Department has released the latest figures showing an increase in the number of Americans filing for unemployment for the second straight week. Lori Bettinger, the president of BancAlliance and former director of the Troubled Asset Relief Program during the Obama administration, joined CBSN to discuss what the latest jobs numbers mean for the current state of the U.S. economy.
