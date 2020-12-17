Miami-Dade Extends Curfew To 1 AM On Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve
Thursday, 17 December 2020
7 minutes ago) Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the existing midnight curfew will be extended to 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Most people believe how you ring in the New Year is indicative to how you will spend the New Year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has New Year’s Eve’s celebrations looking a little different. Buzz 6o’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
