Miami-Dade Extends Curfew To 1 AM On Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

cbs4.com Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the existing midnight curfew will be extended to 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
