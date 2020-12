You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nazanin’s daughter wants ‘mummy home for Christmas’



Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter has said she wants “mummy home forChristmas” to give her a “cuddle” as the family prepare for their fifthChristmas apart. The 41-year-old British-Iranian.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman on Christmas Miracle of Adopting Daughter Dolly Right



The singer chats with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about bringing home Dolly and her new children's book on adoption. Credit: Southern Living Duration: 01:00 Published on November 23, 2020