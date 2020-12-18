Joe Biden says he has "great confidence" in Hunter

Former New Jersey governor and EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss accusations of political..

You can see more of Stephen Colbert's interview with President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden on "The Late Show" on CBS.

Biden picks first Native American as Cabinet sec. - source President-Elect Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland to head the Interior Department, according to a person familiar with the matter, and if confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. Colette Luke has more.

It's simple: Call people by the title they prefer. I still have letters addressed to Mom as 'Mrs. Richard Petrow' — by her own mother! It steamed her.

Michelle Obama Defends Doctor Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’ On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Doctor Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her from recent criticism.

Biden to get COVID-19 vaccine next week



U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, transition officials said on Wednesday, as U.S. authorities try to build public confidence around the procedure.

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election



US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election.