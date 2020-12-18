Global  
 

Coronavirus Vaccine Provided to US Supreme Court

Newsmax Friday, 18 December 2020
The justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are being provided with doses of the coronavirus vaccine.That is according to a letter by Capitol Physician Brian Monahan, which says the court, along with Congress and executive branch agencies are being given a limited supply of...
