Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Oregon extends state of emergency until March 2021; 310K US deaths

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Oregon extends state of emergency to March 2021. Supreme Court denies religious challenge to Kentucky restrictions. Latest COVID news.
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Four Southwest Florida Hospitals to get Moderna vaccine

Four Southwest Florida Hospitals to get Moderna vaccine 00:32

 Four hospitals in the SWFL area are scheduled to be on the list that will be getting the Moderna vaccine once it is approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

CBS Evening News, December 17, 2020

 FDA panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization; "Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donation 
CBS News

Doctor explains how coronavirus vaccines work as FDA panel recommends one from Moderna

 An FDA advisory panel has recommended emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Friday and six million..
CBS News

Covid: Moderna vaccine moves closer to US approval

 A panel of US experts say the Moderna vaccine should be given emergency use approval.
BBC News
FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed emergency use of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine during a meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Oregon senator says Saudi Arabia tries to flout law for Saudis accused of crimes in the U.S.

 Saudis accused of serious crimes have fled to the kingdom before trial. The FBI believes they had help from U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
CBS News

Several U.S. states may be able to see northern lights this week

 Thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm, states as far south as Oregon and Pennsylvania could see the northern lights this week.
CBS News
From Rohtak boy to Deloitte CEO: Punit Renjen tells his story #HTLS2020 [Video]

From Rohtak boy to Deloitte CEO: Punit Renjen tells his story #HTLS2020

Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte, recounted his inspiring story at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke about his humble beginnings in Haryana's Rohtak, and how a scholarship to study in Oregon, US, changed his life. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:53Published

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday. Meanwhile the rollout of..
CBS News

Kentucky Kentucky State of the United States of America

Man Who Killed 2 Black People at Kroger Gets Life Without Parole

 Gregory Bush shot Vickie Lee Jones and Maurice E. Stallard at a supermarket in Jeffersontown, Ky., in 2018 in a racially-motivated attack.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's expiring COVID-19 restrictions

 The nation's high court has weighed in on policies affecting religious services, retail shopping, prison housing and the administration of elections.
USATODAY.com

Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden and Harris on winning 2020 election

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. The powerful Kentucky..
CBS News

Driver attacked man at Hanukkah ceremony, police say

 A member of Lexington, Kentucky’s Chabad of the Bluegrass was attacked with a car Saturday during a Menorah-lighting ceremony by a driver shouting possible..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tom Cruise's Mask on 'Mission' Set Not CDC Recommended

 Tom Cruise might want to look in the mirror when it comes to making sure everyone on set is COVID safe -- especially if he sticks with what appears to be his..
TMZ.com

Vaccination for Covid-19 will be voluntary: Health ministry

 The ministry listed a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday night and responded to questions like if taking a vaccine was..
IndiaTimes

Los Angeles mayor says daughter, 9, has COVID-19

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that his nine-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he and his wife are quarantining at..
USATODAY.com

Benny Napoleon, sheriff of Wayne County in Michigan, dies after complications with COVID-19

 Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, a man who dedicated decades to public service and became a household name to metro Detroiters, died Thursday.
 
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Today in History for December 18th

 U.S. Supreme Court upholds the relocation and detention of Japanese-Americans during World War Two; U.S. begins 12 days of heavy bombing of North Vietnamese..
USATODAY.com

DNA Special: Can Supreme Court revoke or review law passed in Parliament?

 In the show DNA, let's analyse what can happen if there is ever a confrontation between the Supreme Court and the government over the farm laws.
DNA

