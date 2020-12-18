Coronavirus updates: Moderna vaccine awaits FDA authorization; Oregon extends state of emergency until March 2021; 310K US deaths
Oregon extends state of emergency to March 2021. Supreme Court denies religious challenge to Kentucky restrictions. Latest COVID news.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moderna American biotechnology company
CBS Evening News, December 17, 2020FDA panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use authorization; "Season of Giving": Teacher saves custodian's life with kidney donation
CBS News
Doctor explains how coronavirus vaccines work as FDA panel recommends one from ModernaAn FDA advisory panel has recommended emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. The FDA could authorize the vaccine as early as Friday and six million..
CBS News
Covid: Moderna vaccine moves closer to US approvalA panel of US experts say the Moderna vaccine should be given emergency use approval.
BBC News
FDA advisers endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:55Published
Oregon State of the United States of America
Oregon senator says Saudi Arabia tries to flout law for Saudis accused of crimes in the U.S.Saudis accused of serious crimes have fled to the kingdom before trial. The FBI believes they had help from U.S. ally Saudi Arabia. 60 Minutes reports, Sunday.
CBS News
Several U.S. states may be able to see northern lights this weekThanks to a strong geomagnetic storm, states as far south as Oregon and Pennsylvania could see the northern lights this week.
CBS News
From Rohtak boy to Deloitte CEO: Punit Renjen tells his story #HTLS2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:53Published
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services
FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineA Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday. Meanwhile the rollout of..
CBS News
Kentucky State of the United States of America
Man Who Killed 2 Black People at Kroger Gets Life Without ParoleGregory Bush shot Vickie Lee Jones and Maurice E. Stallard at a supermarket in Jeffersontown, Ky., in 2018 in a racially-motivated attack.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's expiring COVID-19 restrictionsThe nation's high court has weighed in on policies affecting religious services, retail shopping, prison housing and the administration of elections.
USATODAY.com
Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden and Harris on winning 2020 electionSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. The powerful Kentucky..
CBS News
Driver attacked man at Hanukkah ceremony, police sayA member of Lexington, Kentucky’s Chabad of the Bluegrass was attacked with a car Saturday during a Menorah-lighting ceremony by a driver shouting possible..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Tom Cruise's Mask on 'Mission' Set Not CDC RecommendedTom Cruise might want to look in the mirror when it comes to making sure everyone on set is COVID safe -- especially if he sticks with what appears to be his..
TMZ.com
Vaccination for Covid-19 will be voluntary: Health ministryThe ministry listed a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday night and responded to questions like if taking a vaccine was..
IndiaTimes
Los Angeles mayor says daughter, 9, has COVID-19Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that his nine-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he and his wife are quarantining at..
USATODAY.com
Benny Napoleon, sheriff of Wayne County in Michigan, dies after complications with COVID-19Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, a man who dedicated decades to public service and became a household name to metro Detroiters, died Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Form committees to undertake fire safety audit of all hospitals: Supreme Court directs states/UTs
IndiaTimes
Today in History for December 18thU.S. Supreme Court upholds the relocation and detention of Japanese-Americans during World War Two; U.S. begins 12 days of heavy bombing of North Vietnamese..
USATODAY.com
DNA Special: Can Supreme Court revoke or review law passed in Parliament?In the show DNA, let's analyse what can happen if there is ever a confrontation between the Supreme Court and the government over the farm laws.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources