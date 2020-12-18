Global  
 

Virus-stricken Macron at presidential retreat with fever

Newsday Friday, 18 December 2020
As French President Emmanuel Macron rides out the coronavirus in a presidential retreat at Versailles, critics on Friday called out slip-ups in his virus protection behavior, from a close-quarters handshake to repeated big-group meals over the past week.
