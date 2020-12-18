Wisconsin dentist charged with fraud, accused of chipping teeth so he could crown them
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A Wisconsin dentist is charged with federal health care fraud for breaking teeth so could cap them and charge insurance companies for the work.
