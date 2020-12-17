Microsoft Breached in Suspected Russian Hack Using SolarWinds
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Microsoft was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
Russian Hackers , Breach US Government.
On Dec. 13, a Commerce Department spokesman confirmed that hackers targeted multiple American companies and agencies.
including cybersecurity company FireEye.
The White House National Security Council
is also looking into a possible breach
at the Treasury...