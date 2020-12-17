Global  
 

Microsoft Breached in Suspected Russian Hack Using SolarWinds

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Microsoft was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
