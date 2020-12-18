Dr. Fauci: Moderna's Vaccine Prevents Against Disease, Infection
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve quickly, will protect recipients against both the disease and infection, which has a significant difference in controlling...
Moderna is working to get nearly 6 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine into the arms of millions of Americans. CNN’s Pete Muntean reports the latest from a distribution facility in Memphis, Tennessee.