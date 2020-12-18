Eminem Pounds Snoop Dogg on Surprise Album ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’ Song ‘Zeus’ (Audio) Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Christmas came early on Friday when Eminem sneak-attacked the Internet — and iTunes charts — with album “Music to Be Murdered By – Side B.”



As you might expect, the follow up to the greatest-battle-rapper-of-all-time’s prior 2020 unannounced release, the original “Music to Be Murdered By,” was not short on disses. Though much like the release of the new collection of 16 tracks itself, one of them particularly caught some fans by surprise.



On Track 14, “Zeus” (feat. White Gold), Slim Shady spits the below bars about Snoop Dogg, who has a long and storied history alongside Eminem’s mentor, Dr. Dre.



*Also Read:* Eminem Surprise-Drops Second New Album in Less Than a Year - Listen to It Here (Audio)







As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me/But just not in my camp/And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be/last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me.



Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Meh, not really (haha)/I had ‘dog’ backwards







The lyrics were in response to some dumb stuff the former Snoop Doggy Dogg (and then at one weird point including a reggae phase, Snoop Lion) said this summer during a “Breakfast Club” interview with DJ Envy and Charlemagne tha God.



Snoop was asked if Eminem was in his Top 10 Greatest Rappers of All Time. Apparently, he very much is not.



Snoop was asked if Eminem was in his Top 10 Greatest Rappers of All Time. Apparently, he very much is not.



“Eminem! The Great White Hope! White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow,” Snoop Dogg said at the time. “[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be labeled one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so. But ‘the game’ feels like he’s [one of the] top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre, and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”



“There’s some n—-s in the 80s that he can’t f— with,” Snoop continued, citing Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, LL Cool J, Ice Cube.



*Also Read:* 50 Cent Says He Advised Eminem to Not Respond to Nick Cannon: 'You Can't Argue With a Fool'



In addition to decades of collaboration between Snoop and Dre, Eminem and Snoop Dogg have also done tracks (like “Bitch Please II,” among others) and tours (“Up in Smoke”) together.



Readers can listen to “Zeus” below.



Good luck on a response, Snoop. Ask Nick Cannon how his own beef with Marshall Mathers is working out.



Good luck on a response, Snoop. Ask Nick Cannon how his own beef with Marshall Mathers is working out.



