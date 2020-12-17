‘Jeopardy!’ Celebrates Alex Trebek: 2 Weeks of ‘Around the World’ Episodes Start Monday Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

“Jeopardy!” is celebrating the memory of its late, longtime host Alex Trebek with two weeks of episodes featuring highlights from categories he presented around the globe.



Called “Around the World,” these episodes will re-air some of Trebek’s most charming moments overseas, in 10 locations from Peru’s Machu Picchu to Japan.



The episodes will start airing from Monday, December 21 through Christmas Day, and will pick back up the following week from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.



Trebek’s last batch of original unseen-episodes will air the week of Jan. 4 before the show carries on with a rotating lineup of guest hosts, beginning with all-time champion Ken Jennings.



*Also Read:* Alex Trebek's Posthumous Thanksgiving Message Delights 'Jeopardy!' Fans



Check local listings or go to Jeopardy.com for show-times and how to watch in your area.



The beloved host, who had hosted the game show since 1984, died on Nov. 8 after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer last year. He previously recorded a 2019 public service announcement for World Pancreatic Cancer Day in which he said, “I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain that I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer.”



He also urged those who have symptoms that could be associated with pancreatic cancer to get themselves checked.



*Also Read:* Ken Jennings Scores a Grammy Nomination for 'Alex Trebek - The Answer Is' Audiobook



“If you or anyone you know has developed any of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past, then by all means get to a doctor, get yourself tested,” he said. “I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease.”



Trebek continued to work until just weeks before his death, with his final day of taping for the syndicated game show taking place on Oct. 29.



