Health care workers wait for Pfizer vaccine as FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna vaccine for distribution

CBS News Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Health care workers across the country are waiting for their hospital to receive the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as COVID-19 surges. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is gearing up to approve emergency-use authorization for Moderna's vaccine. Dr. Kelechi Olejeme joined "CBSN AM" one day after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. She explained the differences between the two vaccines and how she felt following her inoculation.
