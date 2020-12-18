Health care workers wait for Pfizer vaccine as FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna vaccine for distribution
Health care workers across the country are waiting for their hospital to receive the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as COVID-19 surges. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is gearing up to approve emergency-use authorization for Moderna's vaccine. Dr. Kelechi Olejeme joined "CBSN AM" one day after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. She explained the differences between the two vaccines and how she felt following her inoculation.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
In California: Health care workers receive COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinationsPlus: The chef behind one of San Francisco's ghost kitchens reveals himself, Tulare residents are proud of formerly 'janky' Christmas tree and a viral photo..
USATODAY.com
FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineA Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization on Thursday. Meanwhile the rollout of..
CBS News
Extra doses in Pfizer vaccine vials expand nation's supplyVials of Pfizer's COVID vaccine were found to contain an extra dose as a second vaccine is on its way to approval. Errol Barnett has more.
CBS News
Doctor answers questions about COVID vaccines as FDA panel gives OK to ModernaMembers of an FDA advisory panel voted 20-0 to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. The FDA could authorize it within days, along with the..
CBS News
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services
12/18: CBSN AMFDA advisory committee recommends Moderna vaccine; government cyberattack worse than previously thought
CBS News
FDA set to approve Moderna vaccine as coronavirus crisis worsensThe Food and Drug Administration could approve Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Friday, which means 6 million doses could be shipped around the country as soon as..
CBS News
Eye Opener: FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna vaccineAn FDA advisory panel has recommended a second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency authorization. Also, lawmakers are scrambling to pass a relief deal as time runs..
CBS News
Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine, Walmart-TikTok partnership, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': 5 things to know FridayFDA poised to authorize Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Pence to receive vaccination and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com
Moderna American biotechnology company
Approval for emergency use authorization of second COVID-19 vaccine expected soonIf approved, nearly 6 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine could be shipped across the country starting this weekend. It comes as hospitals continue..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
CM Kejriwal on Delhi starting with thousands of Covid cases #HTLS2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46Published
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
E-scooters take off in COVID-hit London
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
Toulon pull out of Scarlets Champions Cup tie after hosts' Covid caseToulon pull out of Friday's Champions Cup match at Scarlets after a Scarlets player tested positive earlier this week.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources