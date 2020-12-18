Health care workers wait for Pfizer vaccine as FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna vaccine for distribution

CM Kejriwal on Delhi starting with thousands of Covid cases #HTLS2020



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation when the pandemic started. Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the Delhi chief minister recalled how Delhi did not start with “zero cases”. Kejriwal said when the pandemic started, Indians from around the world were called back with special flights and landed in Delhi. The Delhi CM added that people from around the world came to Delhi and spread in various parts of the capital. Watch the full video for more details.

