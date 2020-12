You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Report highlights Denver PD's poor communication and recordkeeping, use of force during protests



The Denver Police Department was ill-equipped to handle the size and scope of the George Floyd demonstrations in the city this summer and failed to follow some of its own policies and other best.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:24 Published 1 week ago Denver Independent Monitor Finds Gaps In Police Response To Summer Protests



A report released Tuesday morning by the Denver Office of the Independent Monitor found serious gaps in the Denver Police response to the George Floyd protests downtown this summer. The report found.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago Denver independent monitor releases report on police response to George Floyd protests over the summer



Denver independent monitor releases report on police response to George Floyd protests over the summer Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago