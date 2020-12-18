Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC Mayor de Blasio apologizes for police department's 'excessive force' during George Floyd protests

FOXNews.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Mayor de Blasio issued an apology over the NYPD’s "excessive force" tactics during the George Floyd protests — but he refused to say exactly what he was sorry for.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Schools, Policing And More In NYC

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Schools, Policing And More In NYC 55:50

 Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily covid briefing on schools, policing and more in New York City.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DOI: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Protest Tensions [Video]

DOI: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Protest Tensions

The NYPD is on the hot seat as a damaging report by the Department of Investigation slams the police response to the George Floyd protests. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published
Dylan Robinson, Of Brainerd, Pleads Guilty In Burning Of MPD's 3rd Precinct [Video]

Dylan Robinson, Of Brainerd, Pleads Guilty In Burning Of MPD's 3rd Precinct

A Brainerd man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his part in burning down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published
Minneapolis City Council Votes to Cut Millions From Police Budget [Video]

Minneapolis City Council Votes to Cut Millions From Police Budget

Minneapolis City Council members voted to re-appropriate $8 million of what was formerly budgeted for the Minneapolis Police Department.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

NYPD used excessive force during George Floyd protests, city investigation finds

 The report said the NYPD’s response was excessive in part because most police officers involved had not received “relevant training” in...
Upworthy

N.Y.P.D. Badly Mishandled George Floyd Protests, Watchdog Says

 “I look back with remorse,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said after a city oversight agency found the department’s tactics “produced excessive enforcement.”
NYTimes.com

Department Of Investigation Report On NYPD Actions During Protests After George Floyd’s Death: Excessive Force Heightened Tensions

 The NYPD is on the hot seat Friday after a damaging report by the Department of Investigation slams police response to George Floyd protests — charging that...
CBS 2