You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Court halts restaurant dining in San Diego County



Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:24 Published 7 hours ago Indoor dining to remain closed through mid January, movie theaters, casinos & more can reopen



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon announced Friday that indoor dining will remain closed, but other businesses can reopen in the.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:12 Published 15 hours ago Local indoor dining bans to be challenged in court



Local indoor dining bans to be challenged in court Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:23 Published 15 hours ago