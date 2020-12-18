Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Prosecutor: Ghislaine Maxwell Doesn't Deserve Bail

Newsmax Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink

What Ghislaine Maxwell Is Willing To Do To Get Out Of The Clink 00:35

 Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen. The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 58-year-old has asked to be released...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports

Ghislaine Maxwell to offer $30M bail, will finally admit she's married: reports

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:51Published
Ex-Bill Clinton aide Doug Band dishes on family ties to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell [Video]

Ex-Bill Clinton aide Doug Band dishes on family ties to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

Ex-Bill Clinton aide Doug Band dishes on family ties to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:09Published
Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys file lawsuit [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys file lawsuit

Ghislaine Maxwell attorneys filed a lawsuit claiming she is excessively searched.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published