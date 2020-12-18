US Prosecutor: Ghislaine Maxwell Doesn't Deserve Bail
Friday, 18 December 2020 () U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject...
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell wants out of prison so badly that she's willing to put up all of her assets to make that happen.
The daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell is accused of grooming underage girls for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The 58-year-old has asked to be released...