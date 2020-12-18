Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At Brownsville's Brookdale Hospital, COVID-19 Vaccine Is Like "Christmas Coming Early"

Gothamist Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
At Brownsville's Brookdale Hospital, COVID-19 Vaccine Is Like Christmas Coming EarlyGemma John, the first nurse at Brookdale Hospital to be vaccinated, getting an injection from nurse Mary Mitchel.

“Sometimes we feel like we are the forgotten ones, and it's just amazing that we can get the vaccine at the same time other people are getting it,” said Gemma John, who was the first nurse at Brookdale to get vaccinated. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like