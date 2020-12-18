At Brownsville's Brookdale Hospital, COVID-19 Vaccine Is Like "Christmas Coming Early" Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Gemma John, the first nurse at Brookdale Hospital to be vaccinated, getting an injection from nurse Mary Mitchel.



"Sometimes we feel like we are the forgotten ones, and it's just amazing that we can get the vaccine at the same time other people are getting it," said Gemma John, who was the first nurse at Brookdale to get vaccinated.

