US Awaits Word on 2nd Vaccine as COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The U.S. stood on the verge of adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday as the outbreak descended deeper into its most lethal phase yet, with the nation regularly recording over 3,000 deaths per day. The Food and Drug Administration was evaluating a shot...
The U.S. stood on the verge of adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal Friday as the outbreak descended deeper into its most lethal phase yet, with the nation regularly recording over 3,000 deaths per day. The Food and Drug Administration was evaluating a shot...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources