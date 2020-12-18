Global  
 

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event

cbs4.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
BOSTON (CBS) — In a year when “social distancing” has become the norm, how ironic that we will be celebrating something called the “Great Conjunction.” While we Earthlings stay at a safe distance from each other, Saturn and Jupiter are doing just the opposite! On December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together […]
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
News video: Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday

Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday 00:56

 Rare 'Christmas Star' , Will Be Visible on Monday. Also referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem,". this rare celestial event is created by the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The last time the two planets appeared this close together was in 1623. The last visible "Christmas Star"...

