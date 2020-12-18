Global  
 

Whitmer: Angry Mich. only has fraction of vaccines

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Governor Gretchen Whitmer mourns the death of a well-known Michigan sheriff from COVID-19 complications and claims some states aren't getting their share of vaccines because of either "corruption or ineptitude" by the federal government. (Dec. 18)
 
