Whitmer: Angry Mich. only has fraction of vaccines
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Governor Gretchen Whitmer mourns the death of a well-known Michigan sheriff from COVID-19 complications and claims some states aren't getting their share of vaccines because of either "corruption or ineptitude" by the federal government. (Dec. 18)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer mourns the death of a well-known Michigan sheriff from COVID-19 complications and claims some states aren't getting their share of vaccines because of either "corruption or ineptitude" by the federal government. (Dec. 18)
|
|
You Might Like