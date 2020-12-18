AP Top Stories December 18 P

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Friday, Dec. 18th: Pence gets COVID vaccination; Pressure builds on Congress to pass COVID relief bill, Trump administration under fire for Russian cyber hacking; NY motorist rescued after car buried in snow.
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Top 10 Local News Stories Of 2020

Top 10 Local News Stories Of 2020 01:18

 So, were there any good news stories in 2020? There were some, but too few and far between. Katie Johnston reports.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Why hasn't Italy decided its Christmas lockdown strategy yet? [Video]

COVID-19: Why hasn't Italy decided its Christmas lockdown strategy yet?

The most probable scenario so far is a full-scale lockdown in two separate phases.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:16Published

Pfizer Says Millions of COVID Vaccine Doses Are Sitting in a Warehouse

 Pfizer says it's sitting on liquid gold -- a warehouse packed with the COVID-19 vaccine -- but it can't get word from the government on where to ship them. The..
TMZ.com

'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Shut Down Due to COVID-19

 Just over a month after "Impeachment: American Crime Story" started filming ... TMZ's learned it's been shut down due to COVID-19. Production sources with direct..
TMZ.com

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Covid-19 coronavirus: Mike Pence, wife Karen, and US surgeon general get Pfizer vaccine

 US Vice President Mike Pence became the highest ranking U.S. official to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in a live-television event..
New Zealand Herald

Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine, calls it a "miracle"

 Vice President Mike Pence hailed the COVID-19 vaccine as "a medical miracle" shortly after getting his first shot on live-television. President Donald Trump was..
USATODAY.com
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Political roundup: Pence gets COVID vaccine, Biden's Cabinet picks, Russia hacking

 CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers talk about the top political headlines with CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News White House..
CBS News

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Congress nearing deal on COVID-19 relief package and funding to avoid shutdown

 Congress is scrambling to pass a new coronavirus relief package and government funding bill by midnight before the government shuts down. While negotiations are..
CBS News

Pelosi and McConnell say they will get COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days; all of Congress eligible

 "I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine," McConnell said.
USATODAY.com

On eve of Sonia's meeting with 'letter writers', Congress asserts Rahul best suited to lead party

 Ahead of a crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation, the..
IndiaTimes

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report [Video]

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

The resurrection of New York's St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

 St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the iconography it housed were destroyed in the attack on the World Trade Center. After almost two decades, the church is..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

How Trump and past presidents have used presidential pardon powers

 President Trump's final days in office leave plenty of time for more controversial pardons.
CBS News
SCOTUS tosses challenge to Trump census plan [Video]

SCOTUS tosses challenge to Trump census plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block President Donald Trump's plan to exclude immigrants living illegally in the United States from the population count used to allocate congressional districts to states. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published

