United Helps to Contact Passengers After Possible Covid 19-Related Death on Flight
The flight, United 591 from Orlando to Los Angeles, was diverted to New Orleans on Monday after a passenger had a medical emergency on board.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United Airlines Major airline of the United States; founding member of Star Alliance
United Passenger Lies About COVID Symptoms and Dies After Emergency LandingA passenger on a United jet with nearly 200 others onboard was pronounced dead shortly after the pilot made an emergency landing, and it's almost certain the man..
TMZ.com
A United passenger who fell ill on a flight from Orlando and died had COVID-19 symptoms: airline officialsUnited officials confirmed a passenger, who it said died at the hospital, had COVID-19 symptoms but did not confirm he was COVID-19 positive.
USATODAY.com
United Airlines Bans Family for Life Because 2-year-old Refuses To Wear MaskThis is insane ... a family was kicked off a United Airlines jet and banned for life ... all because their daughter refused to wear her mask ... AND SHE'S 2!..
TMZ.com
United makes plans to capture its planet-heating pollutionUnited Airlines aircraft on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport in October. | Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images
This week,..
The Verge
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
Orlando police and firefighters save family trapped in their car that landed in a pondThe Orlando Police Department and firefighters worked together to save a family of three trapped in their car after it landed in a pond upside down.
USATODAY.com
This Halloween-themed bar is open year-round for spooky fun | Taste and See Tampa Bay
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:07Published
Los Angeles City in California
What It Was Like to Participate in a Covid-19 Vaccine TrialFriday: We spoke with one Los Angeles nurse about why she volunteered for the Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trial.
NYTimes.com
Los Angeles mayor says daughter, 9, has COVID-19Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that his nine-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19, and that he and his wife are quarantining at..
USATODAY.com
LA mayor in quarantine after daughter tests positive for COVID-19Mayor Eric Garcetti said both he and his wife have tested negative.
CBS News
LA mayor and wife self-quarantine after daughter tests positive for COVID-19Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday announced he and his wife are quarantining after learning that their 9-year-old daughter tested positive for the..
CBS News
New Orleans Largest city in Louisiana
Museum explores Jewish life, culture in the SouthMuseum of the Southern Jewish Experience is under construction in New Orleans and is set to open next year. (Dec. 16)
USATODAY.com
New Orleans 'Queen Sugar' actress Carol Sutton dies from COVID-19 complications at 76Carol Sutton died Dec. 10 from COVID-19 complications according to New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell.
USATODAY.com
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources