US Vice President Mike Pence Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot on Live TV
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
United States Vice President Mike Pence was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Friday morning in a move designed to acknowledge to the American public that the newly-approved vaccine is safe.
United States Vice President Mike Pence was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Friday morning in a move designed to acknowledge to the American public that the newly-approved vaccine is safe.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources