US Vice President Mike Pence Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot on Live TV

HNGN Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
US Vice President Mike Pence Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot on Live TVUnited States Vice President Mike Pence was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Friday morning in a move designed to acknowledge to the American public that the newly-approved vaccine is safe.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Vice President Pence receives vaccine

Vice President Pence receives vaccine 00:43

 Vice President Mike Pence received his first vaccine today live.

