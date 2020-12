You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andrew Yang Closer To New York City Mayoral Run



Summary List Placement Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, is taking a "next step" toward a possible New York City mayoral run. Yang filed paperwork with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 18 hours ago Police Seek Identity Of Suspect Wanted In Connection To Brooklyn Shooting



Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened around 4 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, at the corner of Wyona Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:10 Published 5 days ago NYPD used excessive force during protests -report



The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published 6 days ago