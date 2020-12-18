Senators Debate Amount of Second Stimulus Checks
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Senators on Friday continued to debate the amount of a second stimulus check. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were working to come to an agreement on more coronavirus relief aid to the American people. The CARES Act passed in March resulted in $1,200 stimulus checks for...
Senators on Friday continued to debate the amount of a second stimulus check. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill were working to come to an agreement on more coronavirus relief aid to the American people. The CARES Act passed in March resulted in $1,200 stimulus checks for...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources