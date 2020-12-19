Global  
 

Congress Clears Two-Day Spending Extension to Finalize Stimulus Deal

NYTimes.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The short time frame signaled optimism that Congress could come to agreement on the $900 billion economic recovery plan, but a last-minute dispute over the Fed’s lending powers emerged as a stubborn final sticking point.
 All eyes are on Congress, as they continue to negotiate a relief bill before they break for the holidays.

