US gets more help in raging battle against COVID-19 as FDA authorizes Moderna vaccine, the second allowed for emergency use

Delawareonline Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Moderna's COVID vaccine, the second cleared for use in the U.S., will be shipped this weekend, with first doses expected to be given Monday.
 
 This comes as Arizona received only about 60% of the expected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the week of December 20, according to The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

