US gets more help in raging battle against COVID-19 as FDA authorizes Moderna vaccine, the second allowed for emergency use
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Moderna's COVID vaccine, the second cleared for use in the U.S., will be shipped this weekend, with first doses expected to be given Monday.
FDA authorizes use for Moderna vaccine 00:23
This comes as Arizona received only about 60% of the expected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the week of December 20, according to The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).
U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:45Published
