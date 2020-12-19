FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Table tennis championship organised in Srinagar post lockdown



The COVID induced-lockdown had put a full stop on normal lives and proved to be bane for sportpersons. To boost the enthusiasm of players, a district-level table tennis championship organised in the Valley post lockdown. The District Table Tennis Association organised the event at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground in Srinagar. About 90 players under different categories for men and women participated in the tournament. The participants hoped for more such events in the future. The prominent cricketer from J and K, Parvez Rasool also visited the stadium to boost morale of the players.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:01 Published on January 1, 1970