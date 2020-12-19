Global  
 

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The FDA has issued emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine to be approved in the U.S. The company will now ship out 6 million initial doses of the vaccine. Lana Zak reports.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use

Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use 02:07

 There is more hope in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. An FDA advisory panel meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate - which is on track to be authorized for emergency use.

