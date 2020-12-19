FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
The FDA has issued emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the second vaccine to be approved in the U.S. The company will now ship out 6 million initial doses of the vaccine. Lana Zak reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Moderna American biotechnology company
U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:45Published
U.S. FDA authorizes second vaccine
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:45Published
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine second to get FDA sign-off in USPhoto by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, which joins..
The Verge
US gives green light to second COVID-19 shotThe U.S. is adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal, boosting efforts to beat back the pandemic. The FDA authorized emergency use of the vaccine..
USATODAY.com
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Table tennis championship organised in Srinagar post lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:01Published
Google now offers weekly COVID-19 tests to every US employeeIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
90,000 Google employees have just received access to free weekly COVID tests. The Wall Street Journal first..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources