NYC inspector general criticizes NYPD's handling of George Floyd protests

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The NYPD resorted to aggressive disorder control methods that stoked tensions, the city's inspector general said.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NYPD used excessive force during protests -report

NYPD used excessive force during protests -report 01:49

 The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more.

New York City Police Department New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States

NYPD's use of force and mass arrests 'heightened tensions' during George Floyd protests, watchdog reports

 The sweeping report says the NYPD was unprepared for the George Floyd protests, used disproportionate force and "heightened tensions."
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Lil Baby Throwing Birthday Party for George Floyd's Daughter

 Lil Baby is looking out for George Floyd's family ... by hosting a huge bash for George's daughter, Gianna. Her 7th birthday party is going down right now in..
TMZ.com

Department Of Investigation Report Criticizes NYPD's Response To George Floyd Protests [Video]

Department Of Investigation Report Criticizes NYPD's Response To George Floyd Protests

There’s demand for wholesale change the NYPD after a damming report by the Department of Investigation finds the NYPD was unprepared to deal with protests over the murder of George Floyd, and that..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
Mayor De Blasio Discusses Schools, Policing And More In NYC [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Discusses Schools, Policing And More In NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily covid briefing on schools, policing and more in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 55:50Published
DOI: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Protest Tensions [Video]

DOI: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Protest Tensions

The NYPD is on the hot seat as a damaging report by the Department of Investigation slams the police response to the George Floyd protests. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

NYC inspector general criticizes NYPD's handling of George Floyd protests

 The NYPD resorted to aggressive disorder control methods that stoked tensions, the city's inspector general said.
Lil Baby Holds Birthday Party For George Floyd’s Daughter

Lil Baby Holds Birthday Party For George Floyd’s Daughter Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is here with all the support. The rap superstar reportedly hosted a birthday party for the daughter of slain Black man George Floyd. Lil...
Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals

 INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Neither woman could bring themselves to watch the video of George Floyd’s final moments, his neck pinned under a Minneapolis police...
