Eminem apologizes to Rihanna on new album
The Detroit rapper apologized to Rihanna for his controversial lyrics about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Eminem American rapper, record producer, and actor from Michigan
Eminem uses song to say sorry to Rihanna for backing Chris BrownThe rapper uses a new song to apologise for "siding" with Brown, who assaulted the singer in 2009.
BBC News
Eminem offers another round of 'Music to Be Murdered By' in surprise album releaseThe follow-up to the Detroit rapper's January album features 16 new tracks, including work with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla Sign and Skylar Grey.
USATODAY.com
Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Rihanna Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman
Eminem Disses Snoop in New Song, 'Zeus' and Apologizes to RihannaEminem's clapping back at Snoop Dogg in a new song after Snoop left him off his top 10 rappers list ... and he's also giving Rihanna a long-overdue apology. The..
TMZ.com
Rihanna seeks $100 million to expand lingerie company
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States
Sheriff of Michigan's largest county dies of COVID-19Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009 and served as Detroit police chief earlier in his career.
CBS News
Benny Napoleon, Michigan Sheriff and Ex-Detroit Police Chief, Dies at 65Sheriff Napoleon served for more than a decade in the Michigan county that includes Detroit, and ran unsuccessfully for the city’s mayor.
NYTimes.com
Chris Brown American singer, songwriter, and dancer from Virginia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources