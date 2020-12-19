Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eminem apologizes to Rihanna on new album

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Detroit rapper apologized to Rihanna for his controversial lyrics about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Eminem Drops New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B'

Eminem Drops New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B' 00:44

 Eminem Drops New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B'. The album was released on Dec. 18, 11 months after the first 'Music to Be Murdered By' album. 'Side B' collaborators include Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier and Skylar Grey. The new album has 16 tracks. 13 tracks are full songs, and...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eminem Eminem American rapper, record producer, and actor from Michigan

Eminem uses song to say sorry to Rihanna for backing Chris Brown

 The rapper uses a new song to apologise for "siding" with Brown, who assaulted the singer in 2009.
BBC News

Eminem offers another round of 'Music to Be Murdered By' in surprise album release

 The follow-up to the Detroit rapper's January album features 16 new tracks, including work with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla Sign and Skylar Grey.
USATODAY.com
Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message [Video]

Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Rihanna Rihanna Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman

Eminem Disses Snoop in New Song, 'Zeus' and Apologizes to Rihanna

 Eminem's clapping back at Snoop Dogg in a new song after Snoop left him off his top 10 rappers list ... and he's also giving Rihanna a long-overdue apology. The..
TMZ.com
Rihanna seeks $100 million to expand lingerie company [Video]

Rihanna seeks $100 million to expand lingerie company

The singer has hired Goldman Sachs to raise $100 million in financing for her company Savage x Fenty.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Detroit Detroit Largest city in Michigan, United States

Sheriff of Michigan's largest county dies of COVID-19

 Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009 and served as Detroit police chief earlier in his career.
CBS News

Benny Napoleon, Michigan Sheriff and Ex-Detroit Police Chief, Dies at 65

 Sheriff Napoleon served for more than a decade in the Michigan county that includes Detroit, and ran unsuccessfully for the city’s mayor.
NYTimes.com

Chris Brown Chris Brown American singer, songwriter, and dancer from Virginia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eminem Offers An Apology To Rihanna On New Album [Video]

Eminem Offers An Apology To Rihanna On New Album

Eminem has released a new surprise album. The new project is a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By." The Detroit superstar dropped "Music to Be Murdered By --- Side B,"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Lady Gaga Raves Over Ariana Grande, Eminem's Surprise New Album and Justin Bieber's 'Holy' Charity Remix | Billboard News [Video]

Lady Gaga Raves Over Ariana Grande, Eminem's Surprise New Album and Justin Bieber's 'Holy' Charity Remix | Billboard News

Eminem drops another surprise new album and apologizes to Rihanna, Lady Gaga shows her love for Ariana Grande’s new album 'Positions' and Justin Bieber is giving back in a big way with a charity..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:25Published
TRENDING: Eminem Apologizes To Rihanna [Video]

TRENDING: Eminem Apologizes To Rihanna

After releasing his newest album, "Music To Be Murdered By" Side B, Eminem apologizes to Rihanna in a son titled 'Zeus.'

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to green push

Energy nominee Granholm brings Detroit savvy to green push New York (AFP) Dec 18, 2020 Since stepping down as Michigan's Governor, Jennifer Granholm, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee as Energy Secretary, has spoken...
Energy Daily

The death of a sheriff in Detroit underscores the virus’s toll on the ranks of law enforcement.
NYTimes.com

Detroit Lions general manager search: Louis Riddick interviews

 ESPN analyst is the first outside candidate to meet with Lions ownership, along with three internal candidates.
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.comazcentral.com