Eye Opener: FDA authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Also, Congress has agreed to fund the government for another two days, giving lawmakers extra time to pass a pandemic relief bill. All that and all that mattes in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Moderna vaccine gets the ok

Moderna vaccine gets the ok 01:27

 The vaccine has received emergency use authorization.

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

FDA approves Moderna coronavirus vaccine

 A second COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for distribution in the U.S. The FDA’s approval of Moderna’s vaccine Friday night clears the way for the..
CBS News

Doctor talks possible vaccine timelines after Moderna approval

 The FDA’s approval of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine sets the stage for millions of doses to be shipped as early as Sunday. The promising news comes as the..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: FDA authorizes 2nd vaccine; Dozens of Democrats in Congress want teachers vaccinated

 A second COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use. California is hot spot. The Bidens will take the vaccine Monday.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: Boris Johnson to hold press conference amid surge in cases

 It comes as concerns grow about a new variant of Covid which "can spread more quickly".
BBC News
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers [Video]

Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on the government's mass immunisation plan against the Covid-19 illness. He said that around 30 crore people could be vaccinated within the next 6-8 months. Healthcare staff, frontline workers like police and sanitation, and elderly would be vaccinated on priority. The government recently issued FAQs to clarify the process of immunisation. Vardhan also said that India's Covid recovery rate is the highest in the world. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:24Published

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

'Follow the science' is complicated when it comes to who gets a COVID vaccine and when

 Making sound decisions during a growing COVID outbreak is like shooting at a moving target. The main targets now are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
USATODAY.com
Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval [Video]

Moderna becomes second COVID-19 vaccine to receive US approval

The Food and Drug Administration authorized an emergency rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, adding a second shot to its arsenal.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:30Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Related videos from verified sources

FDA Grants Emergency Authorization To Moderna Vaccine [Video]

FDA Grants Emergency Authorization To Moderna Vaccine

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published
Moderna vaccine gets approval, Nevada first responders wait for immunizations [Video]

Moderna vaccine gets approval, Nevada first responders wait for immunizations

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which means more supplies will be flowing into Nevada soon and first responders are closer to..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:49Published
FDA approves Moderna vaccine 12.18.20 [Video]

FDA approves Moderna vaccine 12.18.20

The FDA has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

Related news from verified sources

