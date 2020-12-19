Today in History for December 19th
President Bill Clinton impeached; General George Washington opens camp at Valley Forge; Charles Dickens' novel "A Christmas Carol" is first published; Apollo 17 splashes down in the Pacific Ocean; 'The Music Man' opens on Broadway. (Dec. 19)
