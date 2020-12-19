Today in History for December 19th

Amritsar artist paints portraits of all USA Presidents



To celebrate Joe Biden's victory in US Presidential elections, Amritsar-based artist painted portraits of all presidents of the United States of America. Starting from George Washington to Joe Biden, the artist gave his magical touch on giant canvass. It took about four months for artist to complete the set of portraits. Biden is set to become the 46th president of USA.

