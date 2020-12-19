Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden team accuses Pentagon of stonewalling transition

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Biden transition team is clashing with the Trump administration over access to the Pentagon. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says his team and the Biden team mutually agreed to put off some meetings scheduled for Friday until after the holidays, but the head of the Biden transition told reporters that's not true, and that his team continues to face "isolated resistance from political appointees" in the Defense Department and similar issues at a few other agencies he declined to name. Ed O’Keefe reports on the latest in the Biden transition.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team 01:19

 Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christopher C. Miller Christopher C. Miller US government official

White House weighs executive order for veterans who served at toxic Uzbek base

 Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller has drafted an executive order after a CBS News investigation revealed new evidence of toxic exposure at a remote..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

What Biden’s Team Tells Us

 In our last newsletter of 2020, let’s look at what Joe Biden’s emerging administration might mean for the political battles of 2021.
NYTimes.com

Sir David Attenborough on Joe Biden, Christmas wrapping... and flamingos

 Sir David examines how wildlife adapts to the forces of nature, such as volcanoes, in a new series.
BBC News

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Un général Noir pressenti pour le Pentagone, une première historique

 Le choix par Biden du général Lloyd J. Austin III comme Secrétaire à la Défense ne saurait minimiser les obstacles que rencontrent encore les personnes de..
NYTimes.com

Russian Hack, Undetected Since Spring, Upends Government Agencies

 The Pentagon, intelligence agencies, nuclear labs and Fortune 500 companies use software that was found to have been compromised by Russian hackers. The sweep of..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump signs two-day spending bill, narrowly avoiding federal shutdown

 President Trump signed a stopgap spending bill Friday night, aimed at extending a midnight deadline to keep the federal government funded and avoid a shutdown...
CBS News

The Trump booster group that helped the head of the extremist Proud Boys gain access to the White House

 The Proud Boys leader visited the White House before clashes erupted in DC on Dec. 12. He was invited by a political group with ties to Trump allies.
USATODAY.com

Pompeo Says Russia Was Behind Cyberattack on U.S.

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the first member of the Trump administration to publicly link the Kremlin to the hacking of dozens of government and private..
NYTimes.com

United States Department of Defense United States Department of Defense United States federal executive department

Jaw-Dropping Scenes Show 'Best Of 2020' Military Photographs [Video]

Jaw-Dropping Scenes Show 'Best Of 2020' Military Photographs

This jaw-dropping collection of images showcases the work of U.S. military photographers in 2020. The Department fo Defense (DOD) explains, "U.S. service members continued to conduct around-the-clock training and operations worldwide to ensure the nation's security, even while responding to the coronavirus pandemic."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist)

Political roundup: Pence gets COVID vaccine, Biden's Cabinet picks, Russia hacking

 CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers talk about the top political headlines with CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News White House..
CBS News

President-elect Biden tells Stephen Colbert he has "great confidence" in son Hunter

 In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, President-elect Joe Biden pushed back on partisan attacks against Hunter Biden, calling his son "the smartest man I..
CBS News

Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee

 President-elect Joe Biden has picked Pete Buttigieg for his transportation secretary, tasking Mr. Biden's administration with helping get the country back on its..
CBS News

President-elect Biden stumps for Georgia Democrats as early voting starts in Senate runoff elections

 President-elect Biden campaigned for Georgia's two Democratic Senate candidates to help the party win back the majority. This as he names former rival, Pete..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden Were "Surprised" By Op-Ed Piece Questioning Future First-Lady's Doctorate | THR News [Video]

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden Were "Surprised" By Op-Ed Piece Questioning Future First-Lady's Doctorate | THR News

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden spoke with Stephen Colbert about the controversial op-ed that suggested she should drop the "Dr." before her name, saying, "It was really the tone if it. He called me..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:31Published
Biden Vows 'Costs' For Russian Aggression [Video]

Biden Vows 'Costs' For Russian Aggression

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden's approach to Russia is now an even tougher challenge with news that Moscow may be responsible for a massive cyber attack on US federal agencies -- one Biden said he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday [Video]

President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden names Indian-American Vedant Patel as Assistant WH Press Secretary

 US President-elect Joe Biden has named Indian-American Vedant Patel to be the Assistant Press Secretary as he announced the additional members of the White House...
Mid-Day

Biden team accuses Pentagon of stonewalling transition

 The Biden transition team is clashing with the Trump administration over access to the Pentagon. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says his team and the...
CBS News

Majority of voters say the media BURIED Hunter Biden story to get Joe elected

 (Natural News) According to a new poll, a majority of voters now believe that the media intentionally buried Hunter Biden stories to help get Joe Biden elected:...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Jerusalem Post