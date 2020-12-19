Pompeo: Russia 'Pretty Clear' Behind Cyberattack on US Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Russia was "pretty clearly" behind the gravest cyberattack against the United States on record, the first administration official to publicly tie the Kremlin to the widespread intrusion. 👓 View full article

