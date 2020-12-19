Global  
 

Watch Live: Biden announces nominees for climate team

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The vice president-elect will formally announce his nominees for positions such as EPA administrator and Interior secretary.
Biden team accuses Pentagon of stonewalling transition

 The Biden transition team is clashing with the Trump administration over access to the Pentagon. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says his team and the..
CBS News

What Biden’s Team Tells Us

 In our last newsletter of 2020, let’s look at what Joe Biden’s emerging administration might mean for the political battles of 2021.
NYTimes.com

Sir David Attenborough on Joe Biden, Christmas wrapping... and flamingos

 Sir David examines how wildlife adapts to the forces of nature, such as volcanoes, in a new series.
BBC News
Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

United States Environmental Protection Agency United States Environmental Protection Agency Agency of the U.S. Federal Government

Christine Todd Whitman on risks of ignoring science, and priorities for Biden's EPA

 Former New Jersey governor and EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss accusations of political..
CBS News

Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan as EPA chief

 He has served as North Carolina's top environmental protection official since 2017.
CBS News

Biden to Pick Michael Regan, North Carolina Environment Regulator, to Head E.P.A.

 Mr. Regan, a former air quality specialist at the Environmental Protection Agency, is secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality.
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Climate Team Begins to Take Shape

 The president-elect is expected to pick Gina McCarthy, a former E.P.A. chief, as White House climate coordinator. Jennifer Granholm, a former Michigan governor,..
NYTimes.com

