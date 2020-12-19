Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Army Rejects Using 'Martial Law' on Election Fraud

Newsmax Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's Newsmax TV remarks for President Donald Trump weighing "martial law" and "military capabilities" has forced U.S. Army leaders to issue a statement Friday rejecting that consideration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law [Video]

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Virginia gubernatorial candidate says ‘Trump should declare martial law’

 Virginia Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, an outspoken Trump supporter, former small business owner and gubernatorial hopeful, doubled down on disputed voter...
FOXNews.com