US Army Rejects Using 'Martial Law' on Election Fraud
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's Newsmax TV remarks for President Donald Trump weighing "martial law" and "military capabilities" has forced U.S. Army leaders to issue a statement Friday rejecting that consideration.
