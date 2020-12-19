Global  
 

Trump Discussed Naming Campaign Lawyer as Special Counsel on Election Fraud

NYTimes.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to probe voter fraud.
New tensions emerge between Biden team and Trump administration

 The rift comes as the president-elect is set to announce more historic Cabinet appointments.
CBS News

Biden team accuses Pentagon of stonewalling transition

 The Biden transition team is clashing with the Trump administration over access to the Pentagon. Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller says his team and the..
CBS News

Trump signs two-day spending bill, narrowly avoiding federal shutdown

 President Trump signed a stopgap spending bill Friday night, aimed at extending a midnight deadline to keep the federal government funded and avoid a shutdown...
CBS News

The Trump booster group that helped the head of the extremist Proud Boys gain access to the White House

 The Proud Boys leader visited the White House before clashes erupted in DC on Dec. 12. He was invited by a political group with ties to Trump allies.
 
USATODAY.com

Trumps wear matching tuxedos in final White House Christmas card

 The Trumps' final Christmas portrait from the White House is a departure from previous years, in more ways than one.
CBS News

President Trump, Melania Trump don matching tuxedos in final Christmas portrait: See the photo

 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump donned matching looks and smiles for their final White House Christmas portrait.
USATODAY.com

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Trump Discussed Naming Campaign Lawyer as Special Counsel on Election Fraud

 In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to...
NYTimes.com

