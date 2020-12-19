Global  
 

From 1991: Paul McCartney on his "Liverpool Oratorio"

CBS News Saturday, 19 December 2020
He's written hundreds of songs, as a Beatle, as the frontman of Wings, and as a solo performer. But Paul McCartney faced new challenges when he was commissioned to write a work for orchestra, soloists and chorus. Correspondent Eugenia Zukerman talked with McCartney about his "Liverpool Oratorio," then in rehearsals for its U.S. premiere at New York's Carnegie Hall. She also spoke with conductor Carl Davis; Walter Turnbull, director of the Boys Choir of Harlem; and Robert Bass, conductor of the Collegiate Chorale, about their participation in a landmark work by one of the 20th century's greatest songwriters. [Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" November 17, 1991.]
