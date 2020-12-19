From 1991: Paul McCartney on his "Liverpool Oratorio"

Ringo Starr Will Release Five-Song Quarantine Album



Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled "Zoom In. CNN reports the album will feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas. The album will feature five songs. The former Beatles drummer recorded the album at his home studio due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he worked on it from April until October. "Zoom In" will drop in March next year on Universal.

