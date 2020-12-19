Global  
 

Georgia Pastors See Attack on Black Church in Campaign Against Warnock

NYTimes.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In an open letter, dozens of Black religious leaders criticized Senator Kelly Loeffler for her criticism of the Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, her Democratic opponent.
Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia

Kelly Loeffler, a Wall Street Senator With a Hardscrabble Pitch

 The hard right turn of Ms. Loeffler, one of two Republican candidates in Georgia’s pivotal Senate runoff elections, reflects the ideological gymnastics..
NYTimes.com

Over 1 million early ballots already cast in Georgia Senate runoffs

 Early voting is underway in Georgia for two highly contested Senate runoffs, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Democrat Raphael Warnock..
CBS News

Tim Kaine denounces Georgia Senators Loeffler and Perdue

 Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a former 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, is now campaigning on behalf of Democrats in Georgia's Senate runoff. He joins..
CBS News

Mike Pence rallies in Georgia for Senate runoff

 Vice President Mike Pence is seemingly holding rallies everywhere in Georgia lately — except Atlanta and its inner suburbs. Pence returned Thursday for events..
USATODAY.com

Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock American pastor

Kamala Harris campaigns with Ossoff, Warnock

 Campaigning in Georgia on Monday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stressed to Senate runoff voters a need for Democratic colleagues to advance the Biden..
USATODAY.com

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Democrats in Georgia

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday for a rally on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and..
CBS News

Harris hits campaign trail with Ossoff and Warnock in Georgia

 "Everything is at stake when it comes to the need to elect Reverend Raphael Warnock, to elect Jon Ossoff." Harris said in Columbus, Georgia.
CBS News
Harris to GA voters: 'You have it within your hands' [Video]

Harris to GA voters: 'You have it within your hands'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Columbus, Georgia on Monday for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

AOC And Rand Paul Feuding [Video]

AOC And Rand Paul Feuding

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Republican Sen. Rand Paul are publicly feuding. What are they fighting over? Whether members of Congress should receive a COVID-19 vaccine before healthcare workers and the elderly. Paul argued that it would be "inappropriate" to jump the line ahead of frontline workers and the elderly. AOC insisted that lawmakers need to set an example for Americans and instill confidence about the vaccine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Senate Candidates Duel in Georgia Race as GOP Voters’ Anger Persists Over Presidential Election

 As the state’s Republican senators rallied with Ivanka Trump, and their Democratic challengers welcomed Kamala Harris, conservative voters were focused on the..
NYTimes.com

Male Strippers Urge Georgia Voters to ‘Get Your Pole to the Polls’ for Runoff Election (Video)

Male Strippers Urge Georgia Voters to ‘Get Your Pole to the Polls’ for Runoff Election (Video) Swinging the Senate; A Get Out the Vote PSA from Axel Roldos on Vimeo. A group of male strippers in Georgia are urging voters in their home state to “get...
The Wrap

Facebook Allows Political Ads Tied to Contentious Georgia Runoff Elections

Facebook Allows Political Ads Tied to Contentious Georgia Runoff Elections Facebook on Tuesday told advertisers it would allow them to run political ads targeting voters in Georgia ahead of the state’s January runoff elections,...
The Wrap Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattlePI.com

Rep. Ayanna Pressley dubs Georgia GOP Sens. Loeffler and Perdue 'the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption'

 "Georgia, do your thing," she said. "I know we're asking a lot of Georgia. But do your thing, Georgia. Do what you do. All eyes are on Georgia."
Business Insider Also reported by •Upworthy