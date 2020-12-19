WATCH: Broncos’ Jacob Bobenmoyer recovers Bills’ muffed punt Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

After what looked to be a three-and-out drive by the Broncos in the second quarter, Bills punt returner Andre Roberts had a muffed punt. Denver longsnapper Jacob Bobenmoyer recovered the ball to give the Broncos another chance. 👓 View full article

