WATCH: Broncos’ Jacob Bobenmoyer recovers Bills’ muffed punt

Denver Post Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
After what looked to be a three-and-out drive by the Broncos in the second quarter, Bills punt returner Andre Roberts had a muffed punt. Denver longsnapper Jacob Bobenmoyer recovered the ball to give the Broncos another chance.
