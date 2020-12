You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drew Lock Shares How He Was Once A Teammate With Bills QB Josh Allen



A Few Extra Minutes with Broncos QB Drew Lock previews the upcoming matchup against the Bills, and the peculiar sport the two quarterbacks share a common interest in. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 04:20 Published 5 days ago Noah Fant Assesses His Madden 21 Rating



Broncos Tight End Noah Fant was our guest for A Few Extra Minutes and shares how he relaxes away from the stresses of football. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:38 Published on November 17, 2020 Noah Fant on Broncos' offense: 'Time to put up or shut up'



The Broncos find themselves with a losing record and out of contention again because of a flailing offense. Can Denver turn it around over the next two weeks in winnable games? Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:15 Published on October 27, 2020