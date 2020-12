A new, rapidly spreading variant of COVID-19 has led British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten lockdown restrictions heading into the festive season.

UK facing possible 'Tier 4' lockdown as new coronavirus strain linked to surge in cases emerges The United Kingdom on Saturday was bracing for a possible "Tier 4" lockdown after officials said they have identified a new COVID-19 strain that can spread...

FOXNews.com 8 hours ago