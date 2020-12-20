Broncos blasted by Josh Allen and Bills, 48-19, to cement Denver’s fifth consecutive postseason miss, fourth straight losing season
With the loss at Empower Field, the Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs, marking the team's fifth straight postseason miss and fourth straight losing season.
