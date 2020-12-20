Global  
 

Broncos blasted by Josh Allen and Bills, 48-19, to cement Denver's fifth consecutive postseason miss, fourth straight losing season

Denver Post Sunday, 20 December 2020
With the loss at Empower Field, the Broncos were officially eliminated from the playoffs, marking the team's fifth straight postseason miss and fourth straight losing season.
