Trump floated appointing Sidney Powell special counsel on fraud
Trump's legal team had previously said she did not work for them.
Trump floats naming Sidney Powell as special counsel on election; asks Flynn about martial law, reports sayFormer national security adviser Michael Flynn was also at the White House meeting, where Trump reportedly asked him about invoking martial law.
USATODAY.com
US election: Donald Trump suggests Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate fraudPresident Donald Trump has floated naming lawyer Sidney Powell, who was booted from his campaign's legal team after pushing unfounded conspiracy theories, as a..
New Zealand Herald
Congress closer to COVID aid deal as shutdown nears
Trump Discussed Naming Campaign Lawyer as Special Counsel on Election FraudIn a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to..
NYTimes.com
Dominion demands that Sidney Powell retract ‘baseless and false allegations’ about voting machines.
NYTimes.com
