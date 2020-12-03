Trump floated appointing Sidney Powell special counsel on fraud

Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow



Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the services it provided Los Angeles County for the election. But CNN reports the voting technology sent Fox News a blistering legal threat accusing of participating in a 'disinformation campaign' against it.

