Broncos no match for playoff-ready Buffalo Bills in 48-19 debacle-of-a-defeat Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Bills (11-3) are elite and will be a tough out in the playoffs because of quarterback Josh Allen and receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. The Broncos (5-9) aren’t elite -- not even close. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

