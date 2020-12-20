AP Exclusive: MLB payrolls drop nearly $2.5 billion in pandemic
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.
