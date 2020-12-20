Global  
 

Gordon Chang to Newsmax TV: Sending Iger to China Would Appease Beijing

Newsmax Sunday, 20 December 2020
Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger is "one of the most capable people on the planet," but it would be a bad move for Joe Biden to nominate him to be the U.S. ambassador to China, foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax TV on Saturday.
