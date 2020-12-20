Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jim Carrey Steps down from Joe Biden Impression on 'Saturday Night Live'

HNGN Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Jim Carrey Steps down from Joe Biden Impression on 'Saturday Night Live'President-elect Joe Biden might have four years laid out before him but Jim Carrey would not be the one impersonating him on "Saturday Night Live" anymore. Prior to this week’s episode of "SNL," Carrey — who has been depicting Biden on the popular sketch comedy series on season 46 — announced he was hanging up his laurels playing the role.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: 'SNL' debuts its new president-elect Biden

'SNL' debuts its new president-elect Biden 01:28

 Just hours after Jim Carrey said he would no longer play president-elect Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” the show introduced its new Biden.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Reasons Why 2020 Was the Worst [Video]

Top 10 Reasons Why 2020 Was the Worst

The time has come to recap one of the worst years in recent human history. For this list, we’ll be looking at why 2020 was a turbulent year unlike any other, making us long for the simpler times of..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:00Published
Biden: Historic Climate A-team [Video]

Biden: Historic Climate A-team

Obama White House; Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; N.C. Department of Environmental Quality; Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images; and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday [Video]

The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday

Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday. This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Jim Carrey Resigns From Joe Biden Duties at ‘Saturday Night Live’

 The nation has a president-elect. But who will play him on “Saturday Night Live” as he prepares to be sworn into office? The question is...
Upworthy

'SNL' reveals new Biden impersonator after Jim Carrey announces departure

 Joe Biden hasn't been sworn in yet and he already has a successor -- on "Saturday Night Live."
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Jim Carrey to stop impersonating Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

 While “Saturday Night Live” did not immediately offer insight as to who might pick up the impression, Carrey’s departure could allow a...
Upworthy