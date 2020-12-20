Jim Carrey Steps down from Joe Biden Impression on 'Saturday Night Live'
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden might have four years laid out before him but Jim Carrey would not be the one impersonating him on "Saturday Night Live" anymore. Prior to this week’s episode of "SNL," Carrey — who has been depicting Biden on the popular sketch comedy series on season 46 — announced he was hanging up his laurels playing the role.
Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday. This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will..